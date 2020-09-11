Carol Ann Purdy Martin Andrews, 81 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home. She was born and raised in Lake City to the late Seymour F. Purdy and Nancy Leona Griffin Purdy. Mrs. Andrews had worked for, and retired after many years, from the State Exchange Bank, later becoming Barnett Bank. She also had worked for Children and Family Services in the Live Oak office. Mrs. Andrews was a member of the Lake City First Christian Church and had recently been attending Hopeful Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her loving cats. Mrs. Andrews also volunteered for many years at the Stephen Foster State Park helping with the Folk Festival.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Junior Martin in 2008; her second husband, Julian Andrews in 2006; one son, Timothy Robert Martin in 2019; and three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, Terry Martin (Leola), Carrabelle, FL; her daughter, Katherine Freeman (Tim), Lake City; one sister, Mattie Lee Ross, Lake City; six grandchildren, Daniel Martin (Brianna), Lake City, Dustin Martin, Carabelle, Tonya King (Brandon), Providence, William Miller (Amy), Crawfordville, Jonathon Miller (Laura), Tallahassee, Kimberly Ellis (Ryan), Lake City, Robbie Yates, Brandon Yates (DeErra) and Shanna Yates; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Hugh Sherrill officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Family and friends attending the services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. If service is available, the services will be streamed live or a recorded version will be available by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Sheriff's Boys Ranch or the Lake City Animal Shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.