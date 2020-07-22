Carol Ann Wallace passed away peacefully at her home on July 15, 2020. Carol was born on November 23, 1946 in Lake City, Florida to the late Selma and Leland Gladin. She was preceded in death by her brother Lanny Gladin. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Hugh Wallace, her daughter, Debra Miertschin (Todd); and sons Dana Davis, Owen Fuchs (Kate), Daniel Wallace (Angie) and Justin Wallace (Sarah); nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two granddogs; Sister, Brenda Flynn (Mickey); Brothers, Gary Gladin (Nancy), Bill Plumb, Michael Gladin (Judy) and Riley Gladin (Sue). Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Carol Ann Wallace, What a LADY!! Family members have wonderful memories of her. She was a non-stop workaholic, while raising her kids and NEVER complained! She was always gracious and good-hearted through all of lifes trials and troubles. Her laughter was more contagious then any disease, when she laughed EVERYONE LAUGHED! She loved the outdoors no matter what was on tap.So much so she didnt even need indoor plumbing.

Its no wonder she loved lighthouses so much. The purpose of a lighthouse is to warn boats of rugged shoreline and danger.

But more than that the lighthouse stands for protection, salvation, never ceasing watchfulness, steadfast endurance, and helpfulness.

Spiritually it symbolizes a way forward and is a source of guidance for all. Carol is a true lighthouse whose beacon will continue to shine through us all.

A celebration of life was held in her honor on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Live Oak Garden Club. Donations in Carols memory can be sent to Shepherd Center 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store