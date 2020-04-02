Mrs. Carol "Janet" Hunt Avery, 73, of McAlpin, Florida passed away early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. She was born in Hildreth, Florida on February 17, 1947 to Mack and Addie Slocum Hunt.
Mrs. Avery worked as a Bellsouth telephone operator for twenty years. She was a devoted member of the Pinemount Baptist Church and loved to travel. She always took care of everyone else and always with a sweet smile. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Avery.
Mrs. Avery is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Gary Avery; a brother, Michael Hunt, Lakeland, FL; sisters, Betty Moses, Branford, FL, Vivian Pauley, Yawkey, WV, Chryal Rhodarmer, Waynesville, NC and Donna Hurst of Branford, FL; a granddaughter, Melissa Wommack, of Austin, TX and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mrs. Avery will be conducted at 1:00 P.M on Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Pinemount Baptist Church Cemetery in McAlpin with Pastor Charles Sexton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Pinemount Baptist Church, P.O. Box 129, McAlpin, FL 32062. The physical address of the cemetery is 17031 US 129, McAlpin. Everyone is invited to attend however, the family wanted to remind all attendees that the state mandated Corona Virus guidelines must still be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020