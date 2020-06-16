Mrs. Carol Jean Robinson
Mrs. Carol Jean Robinson aged 65 of Lake City FL went to her Heavenly home on June 11, 2020 in Gainesville FL. She was born on October 1, 1954 the daughter of Norman J. and Mary Richardson Kautz. Carol served her country in the United States Army for three years. After leaving the Army Carol worked several important jobs before meeting the love of her life James C. Robinson her husband of 32 years.
Carol was an avid motorcyclist and her Can Am Spyder Pearl was her most treasured possession. She would ride Pearl whenever possible and could never be accused of being a fair weather rider.
She was an accomplished Gardener specializing in Day Lilies! She was a member of the Lake City Daylily Club, American Hemerocallis Society and Valdosta Daylily Club. She was an AHS accredited Garden Judge and Exhibition Judge. Her gardens were featured in Region 12 Garden Tours and were featured in the Suwannee Valley Times in 2016! She toured and spoke at clubs all over Florida and Georgia as an expert in growing Daylilies.
Carol is survived by her husband James C. Robinson, a sister Janet Schneider (Sam) and her niece Jessica who is currently serving in the United States Navy! She is also survived by two stepchildren, one son James C. Robinson Jr. (Anita) and daughter Pat Muir. Also surviving are two grandchildren Ashley and Shane and her best friend Karen Raymond of Wellborn Fl.
Carol will be dearly missed by her family and friends and was adored by all she met. Carol was a kind and giving person that will be missed by all who loved her.
Memorial services for Mrs. Robinson will be conducted on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Siloam Methodist Church, 969 Siloam St SW. Lake City, FL, 32024. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
