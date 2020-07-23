1/1
Carol Legree Sheppard
Carol Legree Sheppard, 81, lifelong residence of Fort White, FL passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. She was born to the late Rhoda and Clarence Legree. Ms. Sheppard was married to the late Johnnie Lee Sheppard. Also, preceding her death is her daughter Wanda Johnson and two brothers, Clarence Legree Jr and Gilbert Legree.She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Elven (Lisa) Sheppard; four daughters , Brendalyn (Larry) Harden, Melody Shepard (Chaz) and Vernadette (Anthony) Smith. Her brother, Ervin (Frances) Legree. 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and other relatives.
Graveside services for Ms. Sheppard will be 11:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bethlehem UM Church Cemetery, 712 SW Bethlehem Ave., Fort White, FL 32038
Due to COVID 19, please wear face mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
Professional Services is provided by A. JEROME BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 25284 W US 27, High Springs, FL 32643

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem UM Church Cemetery
