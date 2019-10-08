Carolyn Davis, 83 of Lake City, FL passed away on October 5, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born January 24, 1936 in Dade City, FL to the late Lawrence Drawdy and Jessie Mae Clayton. Her favorite pass time was to watch the Hummingbirds sip the nectar and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Lawrence and Jessie Mae, two Husbands, Johnny Hendrix and Theodore Spoon Davis and three Sons, Steven Hendrix, Johnny Hendrix and Darrel Hendrix.
Carolyn is survived by five Sons, Ronnie (Connie) Hendrix, Glenn Slater, John Kim Slater, Bo Parks, Ted (Pam) Davis, four Daughters; Gail Hendrix, Carol Highsmith, Lynn (Don) Simpson, Teresa (Robert) Monds, two Brothers, Gene (Linda) Drawdy, Jerry (Helen) Drawdy, four Sisters, Mary Delong, Shirley (Bob) Wilson, Lillian Myers, Wanda (Kenny) Williams, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services are Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Falling Creek Chapel, 1290 NW Falling Creek Road Lake City, Florida 32056. Church: 386-755-0580
Visitation starts at 12:00-2:00 Funeral Service at 2:00 followed by a Graveside Service. Officiating is Lonnie Johns.
Arrangements trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, FL 32055. 386-752-3436 www.icsfuneralservices.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019