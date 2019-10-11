Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn E. Barton Boatright. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Graveside service 2:00 PM Martha Memorial Cemetery Bristol , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn E. Barton Boatright of Lake City, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Lake City.

She was born on May 29, 1935 in Macclenny, FL to Earn and Hattie Barton. She graduated from Macclenny High School in 1953 as class Salutatorian and was voted by her classmates as Best Dancer and Most Likely to Succeed. During her senior year in high school she served as a staff intern to Baker County Representative John J. Crews during the 1953 legislative session. After graduating she moved to Jacksonville, FL and worked at Gulf Life Insurance Company. In July 1956 Carolyn met the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Kenneth Boatright. Carolyn and Ken were married in the First Baptist Church in Macclenny on Sept. 9, 1956. They spent the next sixteen years moving around the state of Florida while Ken made a career working for the Florida Highway Patrol. They lived in and raised their three children in Fernandina Beach, Bunnell, Ocala, Cross City, Orlando, Deland and Ft. Lauderdale. Their final move was to Lake City in 1972. In 1974 Carolyn went to work for the State of Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles as a Driver's License Examiner. She proudly enjoyed this career for the next twenty two years. She has been a faithful member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for the past 47 years. In recent years she enjoyed the friends and fellowship of the church participating in the monthly XYZ Club. Carolyn believed that life should be lived one day at a time and that all things would be in accordance with Gods plan. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her son Clark W. Boatright, her parents, her brother Thomas L. Barton, Sr. and her son-in-law Richard E. Monk.

She is survived by her son, retired FHP lieutenant Kenneth Mark Boatright, Sr. (Cindi), her daughter Karen Boatright Monk (Bradley Myer), her grandchildren FHP lieutenant Kenneth Mark (Boaty) Boatright, Jr. (Lacey), Kyla Boatright, Richie, Emily and Amanda Monk, great grandchildren Ashli, Carson and Korbi, her sister Marilyn Raulerson of Macclenny, and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, October 11 at Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home from 5-7pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 2:00pm with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. A graveside service will follow on Sun. Oct. 13 at the Martha Memorial Cemetery near Bristol, GA at 2:00pm. Serving as Pallbearers will be Thomas Barton, Jr., Tristin Barton, Kenneth Mark (Boaty) Boatright, Jr., Kevin Boatright, Ricky (Hipp) Boatright, Michael Conner, Logan Douglas, Benjamin King, Jason King.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home or to Haven Hospice.

