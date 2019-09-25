Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Interment Following Services Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Faye Douglas Jones, 78, of Lake City, passed away on Monday morning, September 23, 2019 at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in Bradenton, Florida on November 27, 1940 to the late Gene Douglas and Doris Douglas McKinnon. She has lived all of her adult life in the Lake City area and worked and run the farm with her husband William A. Jones for many years. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed looking after family, especially all her grandchildren. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years as well as tending to her chickens and cows. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William A. Jones; grandson, William H. Jones and her great-grandson, Jessie Chicas.

She is survived by her children, Billy Jones (Connie) of Lake City, Jimmy Jones (Brenda) of Lake City, Alan Jones of Live Oak, Rhonda Crews (John Paul) of Lake City, Debbie Jones of Louisiana, Brenda Delk (Allen) of Lake City and Gus Jones (Cathy) of Lake City; brother, Dariel McKinnon (Sherry) of Jacksonville; sisters, Kathryn Little (Donald) of Lake City, Phyllis Stuart of Lake City, Donna

Funeral services for Mrs. Jones will be conducted on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Zach Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

