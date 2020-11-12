1/1
Carroll A. Kraus
Carroll A. Kraus, 91 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Lake City. He was born in Norfolk, Nebraska to the late Charles and Mary Fuchs Kraus. Mr. Kraus had made his home in Lake City since 1987 having previously lived in Haleyville, Alabama. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church and had served on numerous committees as well as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Mr. Kraus was a veteran of the United States Army and he enjoyed playing golf and watching Nebraska Cornhusker football. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Cindy McGraw.
Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years, Mary Ann Kraus, Lake City; his son, Russell Allen Kraus, Lake City; his daughter, Cheryl Engle (Mike), Haleyville, AL; five grandchildren, Dallas O'Sheild, Adam Engle (Tia), Amber Schuck (Jeremy), Jarred Engle (Deanna) and Alisha Harris (Vern); and four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Raelynn, Lynleigh and Luke.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church with Father Bob Hoffman officiating. A rosary service will start at 10:00 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
