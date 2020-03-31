Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary



Cathy accepted the Lord approximately two years ago, and was baptized at Gateway Baptist Church shortly thereafter. She was a beautiful and loving mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother- always thinking of others. She loved her family, friends, entire staff at Solaris Healthcare, and her dear friend Sylvia. Her friend Sylvia said Cathy was the best friend she ever had. She was a very thoughtful giver, gave the best gifts ever! She was so proud of a couple of things in her recent past- she was very proud to have paid off her home, and when she attended a recent Frankie Valli concert, was thrilled that she was able to touch his hand and have a brief encounter with him while he was singing on stage. Although a long term resident of Solaris, she was an active volunteer. She was the first resident President of the Solaris Resident Council, Member of the Food Council, and Bingo host/caller. She was a big participant of Solaris crafts and other activities. She loved to paint and make crafts such as bird houses, colored paper crosses for Bible bookmarks, flower pens, wreaths, and potted planters and flower arrangements. She liked to crochet, and she made numerous baby blankets and caps, scarves, and baby booties for friends, family, and some Solaris staff. She loved shopping at QVC and the Dollar Stores.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father James F. Larson. She is survived by her mother Harriet Larson, son Jamie Mansukhani and wife Randi; brother James W. Larson and wife Connie; brother Edwin B. Larson and wife Peanutt; and sister Pamela J. Taylor and husband Dean; cousins Ian Larson, Connie Colden, Melody Larson, and Linda Irwin; and grandchildren Hailey Mansukhani, Hannah Mansukhani, Hope Mansukhani, Addison Maxwell, Kennedy Maxwell, and Lincoln Mansukhani.

The family would like to thank all of the Solaris Healthcare staff and Haven Hospice. For the past 4 years, Solaris Healthcare staff have gone above and beyond, and provided exceptional care. Cathy loved all of the registered nurses, CNA's and physical therapist staff members from all of the shifts, and we believe they loved her too. Special thanks to Nurse Jean and Alisha. Jean was such a loving and caring nurse- more than a nurse she was also her friend. Her care and compassion was very apparent all along, and particularly in her last several weeks and days. Alisha was a tremendous help, making sure her needs came first and she was getting the care she needed and deserved.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Friends and family can send condolences via the below memorial page, or a small flower arrangement could be sent to the below address before Friday, 3 April.

