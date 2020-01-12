Catherine Marie Smith (1964 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
New Beginning of Life Church
184 SW Windswept Glen
Lake City, FL
Obituary
Catherine Marie Smith
Catherine Marie Smith June 24, 1964 - December 17, 2019Due to a battle with cancer, Catherine went to be with the Lord.
Catherine is survived by a daughter, grand-daughter, one sister, two brothers, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that those who are attending bring covered dishes for the service.
A celebration of life service will be held January 18th, 10:30 am at New Beginning of Life Church, 184 SW Windswept Glen, Lake City, FL 32024
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020
