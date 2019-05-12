Charles A. Lambrix, 55 of Lake City passed away on April 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Lambrix Sr., stepmother, and brother Cary Lambrix. Charles is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Barbara Lambrix, children; Charles Lambrix, Victorian Lambrix, and William Putnel, mother and stepfather; Lorita and John Yeafoli; siblings; Debbie, Donald, Mary, Jeff, Janet, Elena, Ricky, and Christina, grandchildren; Lacy and Gabe, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Charles loved being with family, friends, and nature. Charles was a generous soul. He enjoyed helping anyone at any time. Charles was the patriarch of the family. He taught his children patients with fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for his determined spirit, happy heart, and love for everyone.
A Graveside Service will be held on May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 5740 S Pine Ave., Ocala, FL 34480.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 12, 2019