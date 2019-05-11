Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Allen Blom. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Allen Blom, 78, was granted his angel wings on May 6, 2019, with his family by his side. Mr. Blom was born September 2, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Carl and Lois Blom. He proudly served in the Air Force attaining Sr. Master Sargent serving 4 yrs. in Homestead, FL where he and his wife made their home. He worked many years at National Airlines and Pan American Airlines as an aircraft mechanic in Homestead, FL. Until moving to Fort White, FL. In 2000. Employed at Duval Automotive Body shop several years, Skinners Paint & Body Shop in Live Oak, FL for 10 years sharing his expertise with his fellow co-workers.

His interest was his family, he was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and classic auto restoration. After his retirement, you would find Mr. Blom happily working in his shop at home with his sons, grandsons and beloved dogs by his side, enjoying his hobby of building his 32 Coupe.

Throughout Mr. Bloms time on earth he reminded us of the preciousness of life and set a great example of a wonderful Christian man, who was loved and respected by those who knew him. Mr. Charles Allen Blom will be forever loved and missed.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Altemeier Blom, his 2 sons Jeffrey Allen Blom, wife Deborah Blom of Homestead, FL, Bradley Charles Blom, of Live Oak, FL, daughter, Stacy Beth Blom , Colfax, Iowa, 2 grandsons, Bradley Vincent Blom and Christian Andrew Blom, of Fort White, FL and Brothers James R. Blom and wife Carol of Des Moines, Iowa,and Brother Russell Blom and wife Judy of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

At his request, a Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church from 5pm to 7pm. Friends are welcome and encouraged to stop by.

