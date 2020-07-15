Charles Austin Newcomb, Jr., 76 of Lake City, passed away unexpectantly on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, the oldest of 11 children, to the late Charles Austin Newcomb, Sr. and Velma Brooks Newcomb. Mr. Newcomb made his home in Lake City in 1965 following his service in the United States Army. He worked for many years as a Plant Manager for Metal Products in Lake City and also the Lake City Community College in the maintenance department. Mr. Newcomb's greatest pleasure came from being a "Paw Paw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to the mountains, camping, fishing, tubing and spending time on the river. Mr. Newcomb was known to family and friends as "Mr. Fix It", being a "Jack of All Trades", fixing things for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Laura Fraser; three sisters, Janet Steele, Carolyn Chandler and Kathy DuBoise; and one brother, James David Newcomb.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Newcomb, Lake City; his children, Charles Allen Newcomb, Lake City, Gary Newcomb, (Teri), Lakeland, Terri Lynch and Woodrow Lynch, III both of Lake City; two brothers, William Newcomb (Elaine), Lake City and George Newcomb (Sheryl), Arlington, TX; four sisters, Susan Andrews (Richard), Lake Butler, Patricia May (Bob), St. Augustine, Teresa Alford (Bob), Ft. White and Helen Lynn (Jim), Lake City; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org.
