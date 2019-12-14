Charles Harrison Neeley, Sr. 78, passed away on December 13, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, FL. He was born in Appalachia, VA December 8, 1941 to late Kenneth & Lois Mead Neeley.
After graduating High School in 1960 he joined the US Navy Seabees. He did two tours at Antarctic South Pole. Charles was recruited by the State Department and worked at US Consulates & Embassys from Egypt to Africa. His last two years of service were spent at the Seabee Branch at NAS JAX. He retired in 1980 and furthered his education at night receiving his AA in Ag Science. He loved fishing, farming and going to the mountains. In 1982 Charles started a family business still known today as KCS Produce.
Charles is survived by his wife of forty-one years: Karen A. Neeley; three sons: Charles Jr. wife Angie of Lake City, Chris, wife Raquel of Las Cruces, NM; Curtis, wife Tanya of Lake City; six grandsons: Blaiyze, Krishton, Zachary, Cross, Ethan, Hunter; two great-granddaughters: Lakelyn & Charleston; three surviving sisters: Grace Hagans, June Burnham, Lorraine Hayes. He was preceded in death by his two siblings: Earl Neeley and Beulah Hardy. Grave side services will be held at 3 pm Sunday, December 15th at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City, FL
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019