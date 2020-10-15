Mr. Charles Jefferson, Jr. was born June 18, 1949, to Viola Jefferson and Henry Paige, Sr. He slept away on October 10, 2020. Both parents preceded him in death. Charles was a graduate of Keller High School class 0f 1968. After graduation, he was drafted into the US Army and served in the National Guard. After 30 years of service, he retired from the Department of Corrections.

Left to cherish his memories; his loving and caring wife of 48 years, Linda Jefferson; daughter, Lasharn (Lawon); sons, Charles Jefferson, Jr. and Jason Jefferson; granddaughters, Ebony and Majesty; sisters, Flossie McGuire (Hardrick), Mary Alice Jefferson, Rita Givens; brothers, Morris Paige (Ola), Henry Paige (Mary), Roosevelt Paige (Nita), Vernon Paige (Wanda); devoted friends, William Lee, Daniel Brown, Joe and Levonia Paige; host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Charles Jefferson, Jr. will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Quitman Cemetery, Sanderson, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store