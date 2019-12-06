Charles Rawls Jr. was born on September 2, 1936, in Lake City, Florida. He was the youngest child of Reverend Charles H. Rawls and Queenie Bryant Rawls. Charles grew up in a loving home with seven siblings, one brother and six sisters. Charles accepted Jesus Christ at an early age.
Charles received his education in the Florida public school system, graduating from Richardson High School. He later graduated from Bethune-Cookman College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1962 and a Masters of Education degree from Florida A&M University in 1969.
Charles taught in the School District of Lee County in Fort Myers, Florida from 1964 to 1967 followed by the Orange County Public Schools System in Orlando, Florida from 1967 until his retirement in 1992. Charles spent his career as an elementary school educator for more than 28 years. He was a longtime resident of Orlando and a faithful member of St. Lawrence AME Church, where he dutifully served on the finance committee.
Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Helen; and a loving daughter and son, Angela and Michael (Tamara). Also left to mourn his passing, one sister, Minnie Lee Carter of Jupiter, Fl. Beloved nieces - Michelle, Pamela, Linda and Annette; nephews - Mickey, Walter, Melvin, and Frederick. Cherished church members and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
The wake will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mitchell's Funeral Home, 501 Fairvilla Road, Orlando, FL 32808. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence AME Church, 549 E. Kennedy Blvd, Eatonville, FL 32751.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019