Charlie Fred Kimble
1931 - 2020
Charlie Fred Kimble, native Lake Citian, was born August 20, 1931, to William and Tessie Kimble. Charlie was united in Matrimony to the late Mary Alice Kimble. He was a faithful member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Alvin J. Baker.
Charlie was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by a host of family members, his church family, and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Charlie Fred Kimble will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Easy Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.
A walk-through visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
the Easy Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
