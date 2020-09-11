Charlie Fred Kimble, native Lake Citian, was born August 20, 1931, to William and Tessie Kimble. Charlie was united in Matrimony to the late Mary Alice Kimble. He was a faithful member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Alvin J. Baker.

Charlie was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by a host of family members, his church family, and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Charlie Fred Kimble will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Easy Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.

A walk-through visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366.

