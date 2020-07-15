Chase Andrew Gebo, 28, of Fort White, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning, July 12, 2020. He was born in Loxahatchee, Florida on March 26, 1992 to Danny and Tammi Musgrave Gebo. He has made Fort White his home since 2005 and was a 2010 honors graduate of Fort White High School; where he played football until 10 th grade and was very active in the FFA chapter. He loved riding his four wheeler and mudding as well as working on vehicles. His son, Kyson was his world and he loved spending time with him.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tommy Musgrave and his paternal grandmother, Ann Gebo.
He is survived by his parents, Tammi and Danny Gebo of Fort White; son, Kyson Andrew Gebo of Lake City; brother, Cody Gebo, who is currently serving in the Air Force overseas; sister, Taylor Gebo of Fort White; maternal grandmother, Joan Dupree of Eustis and paternal grandparents, Francis and Marva Gebo. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Chase will be conducted on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in The Cross Church in Ellisville with Rev. Kenneth Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Fort White Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.