Chavalla Lashonda Owens was born October 8, 1987, in Lake City, Florida to Charlotte Lashonda Owens and Dan Jones, a beautiful bundle of joy. She was raised in Lake City, bu Lottie Powell, Elizabeth Owens and Charlotte Owens. Chavalla attended school in Columbia County, graduating from Columbia High School in 2006, and nursing school in 2011, in Orlando, FL. Chavalla was employed as a Professional Nurse for 9 years. She worked in a prestigious healing profession with hands anointed by the Most High God. Our Bubbly Cha, touched so many lives, and hearts with sincere love. Loved ones who impacted Chavallas life and has preceded her in peaceful rest include: great-grandmother, Lettie Powell; aunts, Lottie Davis, Janie Lee Jones; uncles, Reginald Lamont Thompson, James Owens, Jr., and Walter Gene Owens; several great-aunts and uncles.

Loved ones left to cherish Cha's memories: Her precious gift from God; son, Amir Owens; mother, Charlotte Owens; grandmother, Elizabeth Owens; grandfather, Fate Holcy, Jr.; aunts, Doris Kates, Gladys Owens Hunt (Clifford), Sonia Green Butts, Bettina Simmons Hughes, Patricia Funny; uncle, Christopher Thompson (Lavita); special friends/close family: Ketreca

A Celebration of Chavalla's life will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Victory Christian Teaching Ministries, 445 SW Alachua Ave., Lake City, FL. Elaine Merricks, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Victory Christian Teaching Ministries.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals" Chavalla Lashonda Owens was born October 8, 1987, in Lake City, Florida to Charlotte Lashonda Owens and Dan Jones, a beautiful bundle of joy. She was raised in Lake City, bu Lottie Powell, Elizabeth Owens and Charlotte Owens. Chavalla attended school in Columbia County, graduating from Columbia High School in 2006, and nursing school in 2011, in Orlando, FL. Chavalla was employed as a Professional Nurse for 9 years. She worked in a prestigious healing profession with hands anointed by the Most High God. Our Bubbly Cha, touched so many lives, and hearts with sincere love. Loved ones who impacted Chavallas life and has preceded her in peaceful rest include: great-grandmother, Lettie Powell; aunts, Lottie Davis, Janie Lee Jones; uncles, Reginald Lamont Thompson, James Owens, Jr., and Walter Gene Owens; several great-aunts and uncles.Loved ones left to cherish Cha's memories: Her precious gift from God; son, Amir Owens; mother, Charlotte Owens; grandmother, Elizabeth Owens; grandfather, Fate Holcy, Jr.; aunts, Doris Kates, Gladys Owens Hunt (Clifford), Sonia Green Butts, Bettina Simmons Hughes, Patricia Funny; uncle, Christopher Thompson (Lavita); special friends/close family: Ketreca Smith , ClarDonna Jernigan, KC, Brittany Jernigan, Kimbria Shaw, Johnathan Thomas, cousins, Lakaya and Calvin Butts, Marlena Brown, and Cory Donaldson.A Celebration of Chavalla's life will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Victory Christian Teaching Ministries, 445 SW Alachua Ave., Lake City, FL. Elaine Merricks, Pastor.The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Victory Christian Teaching Ministries.

