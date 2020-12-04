Cheryl Goss Williams, 66, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a sudden illness. She was born in Tampa, Florida on March 23, 1954 to the late Colon E. North and Frances B. North. Cheryl was happiest surrounded by her family. Her greatest and proudest role in life was being a wife, a mom, and a Gammy (Mimi). She lived life to the fullest and there was never a dull moment when she was in a room. Her smile and her positive presence could brighten any situation. She was a giver, of her time, her energy, and her love to anyone who needed anything. Her trips to Israel and her mission trips to the Bahamas were her most recent adventures. Cheryl never missed a chance to praise Jesus Christ through her actions and her testimony.
She is survived by, her loving husband, Tom Williams; Children, Monica Goss Frick (Scott), Amy Goss Lee (Robert), Lisa Goss Howland (Kris), Brandon Goss (Darian) and Travis Williams (Tonya); Grandchildren, Matthew Frick, Michael Frick, Samantha Frick, Tyler Aune, Abigail Wacha, Kyle Lee, Kaleb Lee, Zach Goss-Radwan, Kaleb Howland, Jonathan Howland, Daniel Guerrieri, Nino Guerrieri and Katie Williams; Brother, Steven Robert Bland; Nieces and Nephews, Hannah Bland, Sierra Bland, Landon Bland, Cami Bland, Haley Bland, Chandler Bland and Asher Bland.
A memorial service for Mrs. Williams will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Orchard Community Church - Southridge Campus, with Pastor Eddie Blalock officiating. The family will greet people following the services in the fellowship hall area. For those that are not able to attend the services, a live stream of the service can be found on Facebook by going to the funeral home facebook page, Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
