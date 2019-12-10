Chester Leroy Russell, Live Oak, FL, and affectionately called "Chet" by his family and friends, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 23, 2019 at North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville, FL.
Chet, 57, born February 3, 1962 in Folkston GA, grew up in Lake City FL, and graduated high school in 1980 from Hamilton High School in Jasper, FL, and was of the Apostolic Faith.
Chet, loved the solitude and peacefulness of the Suwannee River, and spent many hours hunting, fishing, boating and canoing the waters he loved so much, or the many other fishing holes he could find. He also loved woodworking.
He was employed at Central States Enterprise, Lake City, FL for 30 years and many years in a supervisory position. He enjoyed his job and the friends he made there.
Chet is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Tonya Sorrells Russell, Live Oak, FL. His son Logan Chester Russell (Albert Harris Russell), Orlando, Fl. His mother, Mary "Betty" Russell, brother, Jeffery Russell, sisters, Twanda (Albert) Royal, and Edith Russell, all of Lake City, FL. Katherine Waters, Crestview, FL.,and Debbie (Gaylon) McIntire, Denver, CO. Also his brother-in-law, Darrian Kirkland, Lake City, FL. Also, six nieces and nephews, and their 8 children, along with his many cousins.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will come at a later date, and the family appreciates all the condolences, phone calls, and prayers. Chet was a private person and we wish to honor his memory in his quiet way.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 10, 2019