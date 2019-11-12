Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Choy A. Soliz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Service for Choy will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Lake City, Florida at 973 S. Marion Avenue, Lake City, Florida 32025. The preferred florist for the memorial is CCs Flower Villa 386-754-5200. Choy's story starts on July, 31, 1953, the oldest child to Gerald and Barbara Fidler. Choy was born in Miami, Florida, she loved school, spending time in the drama department. She devoted free time to attending church with her grandparents. In high school, Choy was a varsity cheerleader at N. Miami High. It was there in 1971, she met the love of her life, Philip Soliz. They were married in 1973 until her death on November 5, 2019 due to long term post bone marrow transplant complications.Choy was a phenomenal baker, winning numerous awards. Also, she was a private pilot for many years. One of her most amazing accomplishments was being a National Record holder Womens Air Pistol champion. Winning several regional, state and national matches. Choy attended the Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, Co and competed for the Olympic Shooting Team. Her most important role was being a wife and mother. Her other talents included wind surfing, roller blading, clogging, sewing (crocheting, quilting), traveling and later in life she was an active bowler. Choy and her husband Philip, moved to Lake City, Florida in 2000, where she would work until retirement at State Farm Insurance.Loved ones that cleared the path are her infant daughter, Amelia, her father Gerald Fidler and her mother in law Carol Jaeger.Loved ones that will miss Choy until they meet again are her husband, Philip Soliz, her son Andrew Soliz, her mother Barbara Fidler, sisters Tina and Belinda Fidler, father in law Vince Soliz, nephews Ewen and Colt Adams, CJ, Vincent and Stephen Respondi.Service for Choy will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Lake City, Florida at 973 S. Marion Avenue, Lake City, Florida 32025. The preferred florist for the memorial is CCs Flower Villa 386-754-5200. Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

