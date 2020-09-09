Christel "Chris" Roberts, 82, of Crawfordville and formerly Sopchoppy, FL., departed her earthly body to reunite with her late husband Andy Roberts in her permanent home in God's loving arms on September 4, 2020. Chris was a native of Germany until 1959 when she followed the love of her life, Andy to the United States to begin their life in Florida. Here, she and Andy were married for 53 years and raised three beautiful daughters and shared a beautiful life together until the time of his passing. She was a member of Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church and enjoyed, fishing, cooking, flower gardening and tending to and watching her hummingbirds, but mostly, spending time with her friends and family, especially taking frequent mother/daughter trips with her girls. She was a proud American and her faith in God was strong. She was a friend to many and lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands Tina Bryan (Donnie), Kathy Barrs (Mark) and Tammy Lary (Ed), and sister Anne Graves (Arthur). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Allison Davis, Cody Barrs, Chase Barrs, and Kyle Burnsed, five great grandchildren, Shelbie Feagle, Triston Burnsed, Madison Barrs, Raylan Barrs and Addyson Taylor, many brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church. A private family service will be held at Chris' final resting place at the West Sopchoppy Cemetery.
Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family. (850) 926-5919 Familyfhc.com