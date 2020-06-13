Christi Ann Wisman
1978 - 2020
Christi Ann Wisman, 41 passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020. Born on December 2, 1978 to Robert F. Wisman and Beverly Ann McDonald Wisman in Warren, Michigan. She enjoyed helping others. Her passion was spending time with her children and family. She enjoyed working at Sitel and at Huddle House as a waitress.
She is survived by her Children; Kendra Smith, Shelbie Raulerson, Grayson Raulerson of Lake City, FL, her Parents; Robert F. Wisman, Beverly Ann Wisman, Sisters; Beverly Jones (Quincy), Anna Leslie, Deborah Beach, Brenda Mendoza of Lake City, FL, Brother; Robert Wisman (Annette) also of Lake City, FL several nieces, nephews, adopted family and friends. Christi will be missed and forever our angel.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to a trust fund for Shelbie and Grayson.
Arrangements trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, FL 32055 386-752-3436.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 13, 2020.
