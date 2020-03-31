Mrs. Clara Frances Dicks, age 89, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, March 27, in the Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, Florida following an extended illness. Mrs. Dicks was born in Auburndale, Florida and resided in Gainesville, Fla. before moving to Lake City, Fla. in 1946. She worked many years as a seamstress. She was a faithful member and former Sunday school teacher at Hopeful Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, crocheting and her yard work. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Dicks, Jr., her daughter, Glenda Cutford, her parents, Arthur B. and Kathleen Lloyd Field, her siblings, Mary McGilvray, Sarah Weeks and Murray Field. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kay Dicks of Lake City, Fla.: her son, Robert R. Dicks of Lake City, Fla.: Her son-in-law Terry Cutford Sr.: Five grandchildren Diana Feagle, Terry "Scooter" Cutford Jr., Robert Cutford, Alaina Dykes, Chelsea Brewington and 13 great-grandchildren also survive. A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Dicks will be held at 9 A.M. Monday, March 30, in Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery, Lake City, Fla. with Rev. Burl Harkey, Pastor of Northside Baptist Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you would make donations to The Hopeful Baptist Cemetery Fund or Haven Hospice. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2679 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020