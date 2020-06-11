Mrs. Cleo Lucille Ruise, resident of Margaretta, Florida passed away on June 2, 2020. Cleo was born in Savannah, Georgia on April 20, 1948, to the late Robert and Artisee Dennis. She later moved to Macclenny, Fl, and attended Keller High School where she met and married the love of her life, Ralph L. Ruise, Sr., unto this union nine children were born. Mrs. Ruise was a member of New St. John Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Richard Gaskins. Precedents in death include her husband, Ralph Lee Ruise, Sr.; daughter, Avis Givens; son-in-law, Elmo Robinson; and granddaughter, Shaquya Ruise.

Left to cherish fond memories: son, Ralph Lee Ruise, Jr (Esther); daughters, Artisee Blue (Gary), Valerie Ruise, Carolyn Williams (Toney), Wanda Robinson, Betsy Ruise (Robert), Victoria Ruise, Maxine Quinn (Thaddeus), Joy Jerigan (Otis); brother, James Leggett (Evelyn); sisters-in-law, Alice Fuller, Louise Wilson; son-in-law, Joe Eddie Givens; extended family, The Rhoden family; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; special friends, Josie Martin, Jay Sineus, George Elias, Gail Jones, Darlene McDonald, and Treda Timmons.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cleo L. Ruise will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ, 450 South 8th St., Macclenny, FL, Superintendent Joe Ruise, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 6:00 P.M. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Emmanuel COGIC.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store