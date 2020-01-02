Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton "Kimmie" Newton. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 View Map Service 1:00 PM Mount Tabor A.M.E Church 519 South West L.M. Aaron Road Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton "Kimmie" Newton

Clinton "Kimmie" Newton, age 63 transition peacefully to his Heavenly home Tuesday December 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was the son of Mrs. Bessie Mae Newton and the late Mose Newton.

Clinton received his education in the Public School of Columbia County which he graduated in the class of 1974 and was a skill carpenter.

He was also preceded in death by his two sisters; Henrietta Williams and Tersa Newton Roberson.

She leaves to cherish his memories her loving wife Doris Newton, his children; Antonio Kendrick, Eric Washington, Shaquendra McKellum, Shaquille McKellum; mother Mrs. Bessie Mae Newton; sisters Frankie Newton, Dorothy Newton; brothers Willie Newton, Timothy Newton, Raymond Newton, Frederick Newton, Joseph Newton and Gregory Newton. Mother-in-law Geraldine Price,sister-in-laws; Lola Reed, Marilyn Roberts; brother- in-law Maderiean Williams; aunt Geraldine Minter and a host of grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and sorrowing friends..

Service for Clinton Kimmie Newton will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mount Tabor A.M.E Church, 519 South West L.M. Aaron Road, Lake City, Florida 32024, Evangelist Martha Kelsey Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Mount Tabor Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday January 3, 2020 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020

