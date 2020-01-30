Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Newton III. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton Newton, III was born December 15, 1968 in Lake City, Florida to the late Clinton Newton, Jr., and Verdie Mae Newton. He passed away January 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Clinton was raised in the Winfield Community and was educated in the Columbia County School System. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Atlanta, Georgia. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Brandy Mitchell and from this union four children were born.

Left to cherish memories: wife, Brandy Newton; mother Verdie M. Newton Ingraham; daughters, Taylor Hunter, Whytnee Newton; sons, Clinton Newton, IV, Christefer Mitchell, Quinton Newton, and Brandon Newton; granddaughter, Tamiyah Simmons, Tayanna Hunter; grandsons, Tyson Smiley and Rico Newton; step-mother, Karen Newton; grandmother, Carrie T. Jones; sisters, Tammie Hicks (Lawrence), Kimberly Ingraham, Wanda Jones (Dennis), Monica Yancy, Carla Dixon, Kayla Newton, Kimbreia Newton, Kara Newton; brothers Willie Frank Ingraham (Kesha), Harold Ingraham, Jr., Christopher Newton (Chantal); special friends, Cleveland Collins, Suzette Gaudet, and Edgar Sanchez; hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

Funeral services for Clinton Newton, III will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 222 NW Oosterhoudt Ln, Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin Greene, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366.

