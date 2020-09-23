Clyde L. ("Chick") Whitfield Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 92.
He is survived by his son, Robert Whitfield, and daughter Kathleen (Whitfield) Karnell as well as their respective spouses. He had 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Glendene Whitfield.
Chick lived an exciting life, traveling the world starting when he was in the Merchant Marines and later joining the Air Force. He spent most of his life in Asia, including Guam, the Philippines, and Hawaii. Prior to retirement, he was President of Guam International Motors as well as Golf Carts of America. He had a passion for golf and loved to reminisce about his old flying days, his wife and family. He ultimately returned to his family roots in Florida, where he spent the last days of his life.
Chick was a member of Branford Lodge #130, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Grand Presiding Officer of all Grand York Rite Bodies in the Philippines. His long standing work with these organizations was nothing short of amazing.
The family will be holding a private service at a later date.
