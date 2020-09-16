Clyne "Howell" Nettles, 81 of Tampa, FL died at his home with his family by his side on Sept. 9, 2020. He was born February 7, 1939 in High Springs, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jackson Nettles and Rosa Lee Shaw and his sister, Marilyn Little.

He leaves his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley Roberson Nettles, his sister Frances Wilson of Fort White, FL, daughters Wendy Nettles of Wanut Creek, CA and Angela (Anthony) Tiwari of Tampa, FL as well as grandchildren Hayden Tiwari and Hayley Tiwari and many nieces and nephews.

