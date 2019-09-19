Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Service 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Coco Thrasher, 70, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Newton, Mississippi on February 14, 1949 to the late Emmett Davis Thrasher and Jeanette Blanche Dortch Thrasher. He has made Lake City his home since 1970, moving here from Mississippi. He served in the National Guard and Retired from PCS with 35 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed duck and dove hunting as well as fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as sharing his jokes and stories and was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. Coco was preceded in death by his three sisters, Dean Scoggins, Pam Bazzell and Judy Thorne.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ann Bedenbaugh Thrasher of Lake City; sons, Jordan Thrasher (Dana) and Austin Thrasher (Britney) both of Lake City; sisters, Cindy Kirkland (Mike) of Madison and Bertha Miles, Mississippi; sisters-in-law; Susan Elinoff (Ron) of Jacksonville and Jane North of Lake City; grandchildren, Mason Thrasher and Brooke Bumgarner both of Lake City also survive.

A celebration of life service for Coco will be conducted on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ken Hamilton and Pastor Louis Tremblay officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, September 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven Hospice, 6037 W. US HWY 90, Lake City, FL, 32055 or Bethel United Methodist Church, 4843 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

