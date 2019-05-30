Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. (Ret.) James E. Rogers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home 620 E Nona St Starke , FL 32091 (904)-964-6200 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Starke , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Col. (Ret.) James E. Rogers, Jr., age 80, entered into his Heavenly Home with his Lord Jesus Christ, Saturday morning, May 25, in his Starke home, surrounded by his loving family, following a valiant six month fight against an aggressive malignancy. He was born May 6, 1939, on a Shade Tobacco Plantation in Quincy, Fla to his parents James Rogers, Sr. and Leta Martin Rogers. His family eventually moved to Lake City, Fla., where he graduated from Lake City High School, and then attended and graduated from the University of Florida In Building Construction. He later returned to school and received his Masters Degree in Business Administration & Management. Col. Rogers entered the Florida National Guard at the early age of 17 and quickly proved his leadership abilities by being selected for Officer Candidate School. During his 34-year tenure he received many Honorable Commendations & Service Medals for his outstanding military services, among which when he served as Post Commander of the Camp Blanding Training Site. He retired from the Florida State Department of Transportation after 30+ years, where he was involved in Supervision in Highway Construction & Maintenance. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Starke, & served as a past President of the Starke Rotary Club . He enjoyed hunting & fishing trips locally, and especially to Colorado & the Northwestern States, & to South America with his hunting friends. Although not a great golfer, but he loved to play golf every chance he got with his best golfing buddies. He was a great conversationalist & jokester, and loved to laugh with his many treasured friends. He and his wife always enjoyed entertaining and sharing their home and hospitality with their many friends. He and his wife, Joan, enjoyed many wonderful years of extensive travels & cruises throughout the United States, Europe, South & Central America, Mexico, Canada, Alaska & Hawaii, including several cruises on the U.S. Rivers.He is preceded in death by his parents, and by his first wife Norma Jean Rogers. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Joan Tenly Chitty Rogers, son Karl Rogers, and Randy (Candace) Chitty, and daughters Sandra Chitty Anderson, & Karen (John) Woody; grandchildren: Trevor & Trey Rogers, Erin (Juan) Varela, Casey Woody, Kelli & Lindsey Woody; and great-grandchildren: J.C., Sofia & Gabi Varela, and Jackson & Tyler Mullin; and by his sister Mavis Georgalis, and sister-in-law Elaine Tenly, and by many nieces & nephews.A Memorial & Celebration of Life Service was held at the First Baptist Church in Starke, Fla., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., with Rev. Scott Crook Officiating. Following the service, everyone was invited to visit with the family & friends in the Church Education Center, which is across the hallway from the sanctuary, with refreshments served.The family respectfully requests that flowers please be omitted, and welcome contributions be made in Col. Rogers honor, to the , 3709 W. Jetton Ave., Tampa, FL 33629 or to Haven Hospice 745 Blanding Blvd. Orange Park, FL 32605. Burial will be held at a later Date by his family.Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 620 E. NONA ST. STARKE, FL 32091. (904) 964-6200.

