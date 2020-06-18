Mr. Confesor Rivera Agosta, age 91, was born December 30, 1928 in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico to Rafaela Rivera Agosto. He moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, met and married his wife Catherine McCall Rivera in 1956. Catherine preceded him in death in 1971. Confesor was an entrepreneur in the real estate and construction industries. He was an avid baseball fan and he thoroughly enjoyed fishing and music.

Left to cherish loving memories: Four bonus grandchildren, Ervin Fleming (Hattie), Arthur Fleming (Jackie), Shirley Rentz, all of Lake City, FL, and Alphonso Fleming (Linda), Minneapolis, MN; hosts of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Agosta will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Philadelphia Memorial Garden, Lake City, FL, Rev. Isadore L. Williams, Pastor.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store