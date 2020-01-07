Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Cornelius Jackson Tuggle was born on September 15, 1933, to Burton and Elsie Tuggle. Jack followed in his fathers footsteps and joined the service. He served our country in the Navy, 1952-1956. After his service, he worked at the Sperry Rand assembly plant where he met Miss Jackie June Turner. Their family farm was where Jacks amazing work ethic, honesty, integrity, and determination were all on full display for his kids who worked side-by-side with him. In 1976, Jack realized his dream of opening his own welding shop. He was a master of his craft for over 20 years until he retired in 1999. He found immense joy in the family God had given him and talked often about how much it meant to him. While he fiercely loved his family, Jack would've been the first to say that surrendering his life to Jesus Christ and becoming a Christian was the most important decision of his life. Jacks unwavering love that he displayed to all, was birthed out of the love he received from his savior.

He is not just survived by, but leaves a magnificent legacy of; an adored and sacrificially loved wife-Jackie June Tuggle; a beloved sister-JoAnn Sandberg; five treasured children Patty Nettles, Clay Tuggle, Teri Bedenbaugh, Dacee Tuggle, and Lori Carroll;

11 cherished grandchildren;18 dear great grandchildren; and 2 darling great-great grandchildren. On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Jack joined his parents and oldest son, Allen in Glory! Jack Papa Tuggle will be missed immensely!

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Old Providence Baptist Church. Interment with military honors followed the services at Old Providence Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020

