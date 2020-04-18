Coy, 72, passed away on April 14, 2020 at his home in Gammelsdorf, Germany after a brave fight with a lengthy illness. Coy was born on December 28, 1947 in Lake City, Florida. He lived his early years in Lake City & Lulu. He joined the US National Guard then the Army & was stationed in Germany in 1978. He met the love of his life, Maria, while there & they married in 1983. He earned a bachelors of Arts degree from the University of Maryland. He was also an avid barrel racer. He was the barrel racing champion of Germany, in his age group, in 1995, 1996, 1997 & 1998. He was a finalist in the European Championship in 1996. All of this was accomplished on his beloved horse, T.C., which he took with him from Lake Butler. Coy loved returning to Florida every year to catch up with friends, relatives & attend Lulu Days. Hes survived by his wife Maria, Gammelsdorf Germany, son Patrick, Zurich, Switzerland & daughter Janine McSpadden , Lake Butler, & many other relatives & friends. He was laid to rest in Gammelsdorf on April 17, 2020.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020