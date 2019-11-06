Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis James Cofield. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of the Springville Community 3817 NW Suwannee Valley Road Lake City , FL View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis James Cofield was born on June 9, 1935 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Jessie Cofield Daniels and Jesse Nelms. He was primarily raised by his maternal grandmother, Ellen Cofield.

Dr. Cofield completed his education through the public school system of Montgomery, Alabama. He put his education on hold and enlisted in the

In addition to his many spiritual, military and educational accolades, Dr. Cofield was involved in numerous community and civic organizations. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, a member of the NAACP and was President of NAACP in Rome, GA and Gulfport, MS. He has served on numerous boards and committees throughout his lifetime. Dr. Cofield loved to travel visiting over forty countries on all continents. He often spoke of the beauty of Morocco and the powerful spiritual experience when watching the sunrise over the Ganges River. He talked of his preaching in Russia and the indescribable emotions walking up to the Taj Mahal in India. Traveling was an extension of education for him. Dr. Cofield met his wife, Bobbie J. Jackson while they were both seminary students at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia. They graduated in 1977 and married soon after. They have been married for forty-two (42) years and three children were born to this union.

Dr. Cofield leaves to cherish his memory wife of forty-two years, his five children, Curtis J. Cofield, Jr., Carl (Marina) Cofield, Carlotta J. Cofield, Charles J. Cofield, and Carmen J. Cofield. He also leaves his

six (6) grandsons Marcus Cofield, Vincent Cofield, Christian Cofield, Cassius Cofield, Langston Cofield and Carter Cofield and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, grandmother and brother, Dr. John Daniels.

Viewing and family visitation will be held at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of the Springville Community on November 7, 2019 from 5 7 PM. The church is located at 3817 NW Suwannee Valley Road, Lake City. Rev. AL Nelson is the pastor.

Funeral Service will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church located at 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL. The pastor, Rev. Alvin Baker is the Eulogist

