Cynthia Anne (Johnson) Dooley, of Lake City, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born at St. Raphaels Hospital in New Haven, CT on March 5, 1964. She lived in Guilford, CT for the first 18 years of her life, and graduated from Guilford High School. She then moved to Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 1992. She was a Laboratory Technician at the VA Hospital in Lake City, FL since 1993. She was a devout Catholic, loving mother, and enjoyed working in her garden and birdwatching. She especially loved her cats, Nibbler and Mister Whiskers.
She is predeceased by her parents, Mary Lou Doherty and Paul Leon Johnson. Survivors include her children: Kyle Dooley and Kathryn Smith (Jacob), Lake City; her sister, Geraldine Osborn (Herbert); and four brothers: Mark Johnson, William Johnson (Gina), Joel Johnson (Nicole), and Christopher Johnson (Maria); also survived by nine nephews and nieces.
She was laid to rest on May 4, 2019 in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 22, 2019