Cindy, along with Bill were such caring and encouraging people in the Lake City F.U.M.C when they lived here. Elaine and I really got to know them and enjoyed a few couples retreats with them We count them as true friends in Christ, so to hear of her passing grieves us, yet know that she has gone to that place that our Lord says he has prepared for us. Bill, Rachael and Alison, know that we pray daily as you go through this time together. We love you!!

Steven Stafford

Friend