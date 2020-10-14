1/
Cynthia Diane Robinson
1954 - 2020
Cynthia Diane Robinson was taken to heaven in the early morning hours of October 3, 2020. She was born March 24, 1954,in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Paul and Rosella Robinson, whom she is now with. Also welcoming her are sister, Esther Kennington and brother James Earl Robinson. Left to mourn her loss is her longtime partner, Michael Gonzales; her brother, Edward Robinson; her sister, Tina Bennett (Bill); and her special niece and caregiver, Olivia Robinson; along with many nieces and nephews.
For over 40 years, Cynthia was a compassionate, caring nursing assistant at the VA Hospital in Lake City, Florida until her recent retirement. She loved crocheting, reading and tending to her roses.
Cynthia will privately be interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
