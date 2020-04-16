Mr. Dan Stephen "Danny" Greene, age 71, of Lake City, Florida died Monday, April 13, at his residence. Mr. Green lived in Lake City, Florida all of life and worked as a railcar systems operator with PCS Phosphate, White Springs, Florida for over 40 years until his retirement. Mr. Green was a graduate of Columbia High School and a member of the 1967 State Championship Football team. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a Degree in Physical Education. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle and his family. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary-Vi Greene and his parents, Lenvill and Marybelle Tomlinson Greene. He is survived by his daughter, Janine C. (Richard) McSpadden of Lake Butler, Fla.: his son, Abel (Brenda) Greene of Jacksonville, Fla.: one sister, Mary Ann Greene of Lake City, Fla.: two grandchildren, Taylor McSpadden and Matthew McSpadden. A graveside funeral service to honor the life Mr. Greene will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, April 17, in Corinth Cemetery, north of Lake City, Florida. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020