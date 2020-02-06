Daniel "Happy" Berry, Jr., of The Villages, Florida, transitioned from this earthly realm on January 28, 2020, to his Heavenly Home and Life Everlasting. Happy was the nephew of the late Ethel Lake Combs, and Oliver O.J. Lake.
Celebratory services for Happy will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Leesburg, FL, Dr. Tony Person, Senior Pastor.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 6:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Eastside Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 6, 2020