Mr. Danny William Reeves, age 68, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, April 26 at his residence. He was born in Whiteville, N.C. and had lived in Lake City since 1975. He retired from the Gainesville Regional Utilities, Gainesville, Florida and also farmed and raised cattle until his death. He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, his cows and enjoyed his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan O. and Prue Faulk Reeves and his brother, Charles Reeves.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elaine Witt Reeves of Lake City, Florida; his daughter, Renee (Matt) Cupp of Lake City, Florida; his son, Thomas (Brittany) Reeves of Mascoutah, Illinois; five grandchildren, Hunter and Ashton Reeves, Matthew Cupp, Emmett Philpot and Dakota Philpot; two sisters, Linda Reeves of Wellborn, Florida and Shirley Lang of Lake City, Florida; two brothers, Larry Reeves of Lake City, Florida and James Reeves of Wellborn, Florida.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Reeves will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, April 30, in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Mr. Olan Witt speaking a eulogy. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:30 A.M. until 11 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Please consider memorials to the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 182 S.E. Burns Lane, Lake City, Florida 32025 or to Haven Hospice, U.S. 90 West, Lake City, Florida 32055.

GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.