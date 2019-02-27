Darrell Aloypus Harps (43), a resident of Atlanta, GA has entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019 following a sudden illness. He was born November 19, 1975 in Lake City, Florida to David and Betty Harps.
Mr. Darrell Harps served in the United States Army for three years during this time pursuing his Masters in Nursing Degree from Howard University in Washington, DC. Having worked at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC as a registered nurse for several years and later relocating to Atlanta, GA to continue his medical career in various hospitals throughout the metro area, such as Grady Hospital, WellStar Cobb Hospital, WellStar Kennestone Hospital just to name a few and various charity work throughout Metro Atlanta. He was a member of the American Nurses Association (ANA) and Lifelong Member of the House of Prayer In Christ Holiness Church under the Stewardship of his late grandmother Evangelist J.M. Powell.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Harps, Sr.; grandparents, Paul Harps, Mae Etta Fields, and Jessie Mae Powell.
Mr. Darrell Harps is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Harps; siblings, Scherri Ann Harps, John Thomas Underwood, David Harps, Jr. (Aronia), Tyrone Bernard Harps; David Robinson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Mr. Darrell A. Harps will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00 PL at Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to: SMITH, DENIS-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, CHAPEL, & CREMATION SERVICES 3047 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30311
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019