David A. Soles, age 66, passed away February 27th, 2019, at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. David was a truly passionate soul, who felt most at home outdoors, especially by a body of water. He loved fishing and playing harmonica around the campfire for friends and family. With his wealth of information, he was his families personal tour guide through life.
David was an avid entrepreneur. He retired from both the USDA and Maxwell House Coffee. He served his country during the Vietnam War, under the 82nd Airborne Division. As he would say, theres nothing better than jumping out of perfectly good airplanes for a living. David is survived in legacy by his wife, Penny Soles; his children, Shannon, Heather, Heidi and Jonathan; his grandchildren, Derek, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Elijah and Lilyana; his mother, Doris Denick; his stepfather, Doug Bailey; his brothers, Billy Soles and Robert Soles; and a host of loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends from around the world. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Davids life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate. Arrangements have be entrusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019