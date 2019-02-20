Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Duane Allison 59 of Lake City Fl passed away suddenly December 19, 2018 of natural causes. David was born in Jacksonville FL and is survived by his loving wife Donna Allison of 24 years. He worked for the Post Office in Lake City FL and prior to that worked at Sears in Jacksonville FL.

He is survived by his mother Mildred Allison and proceeded in death by his father Al Allison, 2 sisters Diane Williams and Debbie Pember (Charles) stepson Ryan Conner (Mandy) and four grandchildren. Tyler, Rilyn, Kathryn and Clyde Conner all whom he adored and bragged on every single day. Three nieces Stepanie Pearl (Marc) Samantha Williams and Christiana Fletcher and one nephew Daniel Fletcher. His mother in law Peggy Taylor who preceded him in death, Father in law Phil Taylor, sister in law Phyllis Fletcher, and Dennis Taylor who also proceeded him in death. children of his nieces, co-workers and friends.

David's first love was Jesus and He wore his faith on his sleeve since the day he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He met his wife at an Assembly of God Church in Jacksonville FL where they were both very involved in ministry.

David loved music, played bass guitar in a Christian church band and a secular band before that. Loved all sports, loved to read and was very smart and could quote many bible verses by memory and never missed an episode of The Walking Dead on tv. He and his wife loved Christian music, watching Christian videos and went to many concerts in the past. He also loved animals especially his two cocker spaniels Jasmine and Zoe.

He was devoted to his beloved wife who was born with a rare immune disease along with several other diagnosed life-threatening illnesses that caused her to come close to passing away several times.

It was such a miracle to them both she survived so many times that she shouldn't have so it was a shock when He went first. His last words to Donna were I'm so sorry I won't be there to take care of you right as he felt he was fixing to pass. That was his last words. So selfless!

David believed that Jesus was in control even if things were hard and we didn't understand God's plan. He knew this world was not his home! He's home now and He's free at last!

In lieu of flowers the family asks to please give to gf.me/u/pimwax The memorial service will be Saturday February 23, 2019 at Dees Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00pm. Visitation with the Family will be held one hour prior to service. DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025. Funeral Home Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home

458 S Marion Ave.

Lake City , FL 32025

386-752-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close