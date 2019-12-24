David Ervin Tunnell "Lil Man", 16, of Lake City, FL, passed away, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Union County, Fl.
Mr. Tunnell was born May 19, 2003 to Elden "Dave" Tunnell Jr (Sarah) and Norma Jean Warren.
David "Lil Man" attended Columbia High School and was in the Class of 2021.
"Lil Man" loved fishing, hunting, ATVs and music.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Doris Marie Slater; maternal grandfather: Richard Warren; and maternal grandmother: Ruth Warren.
Other than his parents, Mr. Tunnell is survived be his siblings: Jessie, Richard, Megan, Skylar, Henry, and Lindsey; two nieces, two nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
David will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL, 32025. Please sign the online guestbook at www.parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019