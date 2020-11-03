David Gerald Wood was born on the family farm in southern Columbia County. He graduated from Mason School in 1952 and joined the United States Air Force. Gerald married his childhood sweetheart, Kathleen Dicks, in 1956 and they spent 64 blessed years together. He served his country at home and abroad, including tours in England, Japan, Korea, Libya, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In 1972 he retired as Senior Master Sergeant after 20 years of duty. He also had a 23 year long career with Florida Department of Transportation and retired in 1996 as the District 2 Fleet Manager.
He loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He was an avid gardener, reader, and collector.
In addition to his parents, Joseph Leslie Wood and Leila Ann Jones Wood, he is predeceased by brothers Halbert and Joseph Wood and sister Clarice Morrell.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Margaret Dicks Wood and daughters Deborah Gail Miller and her husband Don, and Brenda Flanagan and her husband John, all of Lulu; grandchildren: Jeremy Miller (Melissa), Garrett Miller (Tifanie), Keith Holloway, Adam Holloway (Ashley), Tyler Flanagan, and Hailey Giamarino; six greatgrandchildren Wyatt Miller, Tanner Miller, Sadie Miller; Jennifer Holloway, Aden Holloway, and ArborAnn Holloway.
Funeral services for Mr. Wood will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hopeful Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Young officiating. Interment will follow at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Wednesday (1 hour before service) at the church. Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook by going to the Gateway-Forest Lawn Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International-Lake City Camp, P.O. Box 1805, Lake City, FL 32056. Please sign the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City.