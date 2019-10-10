David Jerome Holton Cat was born May 29, 1963, in Sanderson, Florida to Jeanette Ruise Holton and L.T. Holton, Sr., they preceded him in death. He was called home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Duval County. David enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys Football games, and attending his grandson baseball and football games, and was an avid baseball player himself. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend.
Loving and cherished memories will be kept by a loving and devoted daughter, Latasha Holton (Anthony George); devoted stepfather, Robert Lee Perkins; grandchildren, Kristopher Simmons, India George, and Tristan George; hosts of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for David J. Holton will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, 15902 US Highway 90, Sanderson, FL. Videll Williams, Pastor.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6:00 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019