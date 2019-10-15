David Lee Lang of Lake City, Fl passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019 at Haven Hospice. Mr. Lang was born on March 25, 1950 in Lake City, FL to William and Rose Lang. He attended CHS Class of 1968. He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer; planting watermelons, corn, peas, and tomatoes. In the winter he also planted greens. Mr. Lang was preceded in death by his wife Judy Lang; his sister Virginia Louise Lang; and 4 brothers: Jr. Lang, Bill Lang, Harry Lang, and John Wesley Lang.
Mr. Lang is survived by his wife Melony Lang; 6 Daughters: Yvonne Lang, Joyce Lang, and Sherry Lang Martin, Jennifer Williamson, and Amy Strickland, all of Lake City, Stephanie Black (New Jersey); 1 son Justin Leone (Lake City); 2 sisters: Faye Taylor, Martha Payne of Lake City, Grandchildren: Alicia Marie Martin, Brylee Martin, Dalton McKenney, Zayne Hunter, Sailor Hunter, Morgan Hunter, Travor Shuping, Riley Williamson, and Regan Williamson.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019, 9:00-11:00 visitation, Funeral services at 11:00 A.M. in the Dees-Parrish Memorial Chapel, with internment to follow at Corinth Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of life immediately following at Carl Allison's Barn 3707 SW Salem Road, Lake City, Fl.
Mr. Lang request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association.
DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with all arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019